WINC Podcast (1/22): WWE SmackDown Review With Matt Morgan, Daniel Bryan - AJ Styles Feud, John Cena

Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- February WWE Performance Center class.

- John Cena's injury being a work.

- Sluggish Royal Rumble ticket sales.

- The guys debate if Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles' story is main event level.

And more!

