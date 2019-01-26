Wrestling Inc.

WINC Podcast (1/26): NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Review With Matt Morgan, Ronda Rousey's WWE Future

By Joshua Gagnon | January 26, 2019

Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. Topics include:

- NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Review

- Ronda Rousey's WWE future.

- Impact Wrestling departures.

- The Undertaker not figured into current WrestleMania plans.

And more!

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/WrestlingINC.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following RAW, Tuesdays immediately following SmackDown, and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and Raj Giri. Replays are streamed on our Facebook page the following day at noon ET.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.

