WINC Podcast (1/4): NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Review, Goldberg - AEW Speculation

Kelsi Schreiber (@superkickingit) and Paul Boron (@pboron88) are hosting a special edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast right after Wrestle Kingdom 13 goes off the air. Topics include:

- Review and Reaction of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13

- Speculation on the future of All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

- What does Goldberg have to do with AEW?

- Omega vs Tanahashi match breakdown

- Did Ospreay vs Ibushi live up to the hype!?

And more!



