Women's Match Announced For WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair - Kairi Sane, NXT Top 5 Forgotten Teams

- Above is the top five NXT tag teams you forgot existed. The group included: Finn Balor / Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks / Becky Lynch, Jason Jordan / Tye Dillinger, Baron Corbin / Rhyno, and Sasha Banks / Charlotte / Summer Rae.

- WWE announced Naomi and Mandy Rose will have a match on this Tuesday's SmackDown. Last week, Rose attempted to lure Jimmy Uso to a hotel room, but he brought Naomi with him. Naomi and Rose would end up in a brawl with Rose escaping. Here's the updated lineup for Tuesday's show:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (2-out-of-3 Falls Match)

* Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali

* Naomi vs. Mandy Rose

* Vince McMahon will moderate a face-to-face between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles

Okay more important question... is Jimmy Uso gonna be ringside ? ???? https://t.co/cWIcugyIu3 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) January 20, 2019

- Kairi Sane tried to be the "EST" at yesterday's NXT live event in Citrus Springs, but her braid wasn't quite the same as Bianca Belair's. Next Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, Belair will face NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.