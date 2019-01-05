Women's Triple Threat Match To Determine #1 Contender Announced For WWE SmackDown

Last week's SmackDown Live left unanswered questions after a backstage segment featuring Triple H, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Carmella had no result in naming a new #1 contender. The three challengers all made cases for why they should get a crack at the title at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.
Triple H informed them that he would let everyone know when the McMahon's had made a decision regarding Asuka's next challenger.
WWE has now confirmed there will be a triple threat match this Tuesday on SmackDown between Charlotte, Lynch, and Carmella to determine the new #1 contender for Asuka's WWE Smackdown Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble.
THIS TUESDAY: @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE vs. @CarmellaWWE! The winner will challenge @WWEAsuka for the #SDLive #WomensTitle at #RoyalRumble! https://t.co/eN7j0FUWrT— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2019
As noted, Carmella is already scheduled to be #30 in the Women's Royal Rumble after winning the Mixed-Match Challenge with R Truth. With an assist from Ronda Rousey, Asuka won the title in the first-ever Women's TLC Match against Lynch and Charlotte at last month's WWE TLC PPV.