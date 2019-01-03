"WOW - Women Of Wrestling" Preview Featuring Tessa Blanchard, Santana Garrett, Eye Candy And More

In the video above is the first look of AXS TV's new series, WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING, from the cult classic GLOW founder David McLane. The series premieres Friday, January 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. P.T. The preview clip features several of the matches on the debut episode.

AXS TV sent us the following:

Debut Episode Includes Four Matches including The Beast Against Stephy Slays, Abilene Maverick vs. Fire, and Khloe Hurtz vs. Eye Candy, Headlined by Jungle Grrrl vs. Santana Garrett for the Coveted WOW Championship

Los Angeles, CA – (December 20, 2018) – From the Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss and founder of the original GLOW "Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling" David McLane, comes the groundbreaking all-female wrestling promotion WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING to AXS TV on Friday, January 18 at 9pE/6pP. The premiere episode features four powerhouse matches and also includes the arrival of third-generation wrestling superstar, the Born Legend, Tessa Blanchard, as she sets out to immediately make her mark by demanding a Championship Title Match.

The season gets off to a roaring start as the phenom, The Beast looks to destroy fan-favorite Stephy Slays. Then, "The Governor's Daughter," Abilene Maverick, tries not to get burned when she elects to take on Fire in a sizzling singles match; and WOW bombshells "The All Natural" Khloe Hurtz and Eye Candy go toe-to-toe in a battle of beauty and brawn. It all leads up to the highly-anticipated main event, when WOW legend Jungle Grrrl gets her long-awaited shot at redemption, putting her legacy on the line as she faces off with WOW Champion Santana Garrett for the coveted WOW title in a high-stakes match to close the show.

"We are extremely proud to make WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING's debut on AXS TV," said McLane. "For this special premiere event, we have planned an incredible event that will satisfy our loyal audience, while serving as the perfect introduction to WOW's roster of Superheroes for new viewers. This season promises to be one of the best, packed with even more of the intense action, beloved personalities, and family-friendly entertainment that WOW is known for. I'm confident AXS TV viewers are really going to enjoy it."

WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING is a part of AXS TV's new Friday Night Fights lineup. The schedule for January 18 is NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING at 8pE, followed by the debut of WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING at 9pE and then Legacy Fighting Alliance's first LIVE event of 2019, LFA 57 at its new time,10pE from the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.