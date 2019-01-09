WWE 205 Live Ongoing Results

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

General Manager Drake Maverick give a recap of last week's 205 Live, when Kalisto defeated Lio Rush, and Akira Tozawa triumphed over Drew Gulak to move on to the Royal Rumble Fatal-Four way title match. Maverick then hypes up tonight's matchups, which includes Hideo Itami and Cedric Alexander battling for the final spot for the Rumble.

205 Live Intro.

Vic Joseph, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the most exciting hour on television. Commentary team discuss how Buddy Murphy will not have a champion's advantage at the Royal Rumble due to the nature of the multi-man matchup.

Noam Dar is on his way out for the first bout of the evening. His opponent...Tony Nese. Nese counts his abs as he walks down to the ring.

Early promo from Nese plays in the side-bar, saying how sick of Noam Dar he is, and that he plans on proving he's the better man tonight.

Noam Dar versus Tony Nese

Tie-up. Nese uses his power to wrestle Dar to the ground. Dar escapes and cranks Nese's arm before locking in a deep headlock. Nese gets to his feet, bounces Dar off the ropes, and runs right through him with a shoulder block. While Nese poses to the crowd Dar trips Nese and ties him up in a submission. He poses himself!

Back on their feet, Nese hits an elbow. He climbs to the top and backflips over Dar. Dar kicks Nese in the shin dropping him to the mat. Taunting by Dar. He headbutts Nese in the gut, wraps up his arms, and spins him several times. Backslide pin...Nese kicks out with ease, but rolls to the outside to compose himself. Dar chases him and throws him back in the ring, but gets caught with a knee from Nese as he attempts to climb in himself.

Now in control, Nese bulldozes through Dar with a flying elbow. Standing splash with a cover from Nese, but Dar kicks out with ease. Bodyscissor from Nese. Dar is able to escape, but Nese cuts off his comeback with a superkick to the gut. Nese with a combo, followed by a bearhug. He whips Dar into the turnbuckle and decapitates him with a running lariat. Another cover but Dar kicks out with ease again.

