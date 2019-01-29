Wrestling Inc.

WWE 205 Live Ongoing Results

By Joseph James | January 29, 2019
WWE 205 Live Ongoing Results Photo Credit: @Gravenbabies

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.


General Manager Drake Maverick gives us a recap from the Royal Rumble, where Buddy Murphy retained the cruisweight championship in a fatal-four way. Maverick then runs down the evening's card, which includes Mike Kanellis against Kalisto, and Akira Tozawa versus Hideo Itami in the main event. Maverick indicates that the winner could potentially be in line for a future title opportunity.

205 Live Intro.

