WWE 205 Live Star Mark Andrews Reveals His Dream Opponent At Wrestlemania

205 Live and NXT UK star Mark Andrews entertains the WWE Universe with his high-flying arsenal and his ability to topple anyone, big or small. As previously noted, Andrews had an interview with They Are NXT UK and among the topics discussed, Andrews listed his future goals in WWE, reflected on how there's an abundance of talent on the NXT UK roster, and revealed his dream opponent at Wrestlemania

Andrews first appearances on television began under the name "Mandrews" as part of the X Division on Impact Wrestling. Andrews left Impact Wrestling in December 2016 and debuted on WWE TV the following month in the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament. He made it all the way to the semi-finals before losing to current WWE United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne.

Since joining the rosters of WWE 205 Live and NXT UK, Andrews' goals have progressed with him, and he now has his sights set on a Wrestlemania match and some title gold.

"Wrestlemania is the first [goal], Andrews said. "After that, the NXT UK Championship belt and obviously, the Cruiserweight Championship too, those are the three big ones that take up the list, with 'Mania being right there at the top."

Andrews already had his Wrestlemania dream opponent planned out and it was someone he'd known since youth, Pete Dunne. Andrews reflected on his past with Dunne before adding that he would want their Wrestlemania match to be for the UK Championship.

"People can probably predict this already, but, it's gotta be Pete Dunne," Andrews said. "Me and him, we started pretty much at the same time. I had his first match when he was 12 and I was 14, so, and we wrestled all across the world together. We faced off against each other in the first UK Tournament in one of my favorite matches. If I got to do Wrestlemania, I'd want to be across the ring against him and also for that UK Championship, as well."

Andrews recognizes that his fellow competition on the NXT UK roster is fierce, especially considering the fact that a portion of them are in their early 20's. Andrews admitted that he sometimes feels like an old man when he's around the younger talent.

"Tegan Nox, who I believe is 23, you have Tyler Bate, who I believe is 22...you look at Pete Dunne, he's 24," Andrews listed. "It's crazy because for me, yeah, I'm 26, I'm doing well and then I look at all these incredibly talented, even younger, people around me and I'm like, yeah, I'm definitely the old man in the locker room."

You can listen to the full interview below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit They Are NXT UK with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.