WWE 24 Bonus Clip With Charlotte Flair, WWE Releases Royal Rumble Bingo Cards, Triple H - Takeover

- As noted, the next one-hour WWE 24 special will feature a behind-the-scenes look at WrestleMania 34. It will air after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air on the WWE Network this Sunday. Above is a bonus clip with backstage footage of Charlotte Flair, who retained the SmackDown Women's Title over Asuka, also ending her undefeated streak.

- Triple H will go live on Facebook with Cathy Kelley after Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event. We will have coverage of the interview after it ends.

See Also WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Preview And Predictions

- WWE has released 4 Royal Rumble Bingo cards for Sunday's pay-per-view. You can download the cards at the link below: