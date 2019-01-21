WWE Announces John Cena Injury

The road to WrestleMania for John Cena might have taken a drastic turn. WWE announced that John Cena re-aggravated a left ankle injury that he sustained last week. His status for the Royal Rumble is unknown.

According to WWE.com, the injury seemingly occurred when McIntyre applied an ankle lock on Cena during the fatal four-way contender's match on RAW, which was won by Finn Balor. It was noted that Cena was favoring his left ankle while leaving the ring after Raw went off the air.

Cena then re-aggravated the injury while training earlier today at the gym.

WWE and Cena will be providing an update over the next few days in regards to his Royal Rumble status. The Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday, January 27 inside Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.