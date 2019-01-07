WWE Announces RAW Opening Segment, Stephanie McMahon Supports SheIS Campaign, Men's Rumble Match

- WWE posted this video looking at Superstars announcing their spots for the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match at weekend live events. As noted, the following Superstars are now official for the men's Rumble: R-Truth (at #30), WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley.

- WWE has announced that John Cena will open tonight's loaded RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando. This will be Cena's return to the red brand.

See Also Eric Bischoff Talks Kissing Stephanie McMahon On SmackDown With Vince Watching

- WWE announced back in 2018 that they are supporting the SheIS movement, which empowers and supports female athletes around the world. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following promo today to promote the campaign.

Stephanie wrote, "It's up to us to take the next step forward for women's sports. Join me in watching, attending & supporting female athletics & challenge your friends to do the same. Show young athletes everywhere her future can be ANYTHING. @TeamSheIS #SheISChallenge"