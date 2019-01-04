WWE Announces Title Match Stipulation And New Singles Match For Monday's RAW, Updated Line-Up

WWE has announced Elias vs. Baron Corbin for Monday's RAW in Orlando.
It was also announced that the title match between The Revival and RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode will now be a Lumberjack Match.
Below is the updated line-up for Monday's loaded show from the Amway Center in Orlando, the first red brand show of 2019:
* WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returns to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund
* John Cena returns to the red brand
* Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar return to promote their Royal Rumble match
* Alexa Bliss debuts her new "Moment of Bliss" talk show with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as the first guest
* Elias vs. Baron Corbin
* Lumberjack Match: The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode
