Wrestling Inc.

WWE Announces Title Match Stipulation And New Singles Match For Monday's RAW, Updated Line-Up

By Marc Middleton | January 04, 2019

WWE has announced Elias vs. Baron Corbin for Monday's RAW in Orlando.

It was also announced that the title match between The Revival and RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode will now be a Lumberjack Match.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's loaded show from the Amway Center in Orlando, the first red brand show of 2019:

* WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returns to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund

* John Cena returns to the red brand

* Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar return to promote their Royal Rumble match

* Alexa Bliss debuts her new "Moment of Bliss" talk show with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as the first guest

* Elias vs. Baron Corbin

* Lumberjack Match: The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results

NJPW New Year Dash Live Coverage Tomorrow At 4:30 AM ET / 1:30 AM PT

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top