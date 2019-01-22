WWE Announces Top Stars For The Royal Rumble Kickoff Panel, Announce Teams Revealed

WWE has announced that several stars will be featured on the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show this coming Sunday at 5pm ET - Jonathan Coachman, David Otunga, JBL, Charly Caruso, and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Beth Phoenix. Kayla Braxton, Dasha Fuentes and Sarah Schreiber will handle backstage interviews.

WWE has also announced that Lawler, JBL, Michael Cole and Corey Graves will call the 30-man Rumble Match. Phoenix, Renee Young, Graves and Tom Phillips will call the 30-woman Rumble Match. Cole, Graves and Renee will call Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar plus Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks, while Phillips, Graves and Saxton will call AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Rusev, Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka and The Miz & Shane McMahon vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar.

Finally, Mike Rome and Greg Hamilton will handle ring announcing duties.

Below is the full announcement on the Rumble announcers:

During this weekend's Royal Rumble and Royal Rumble Kickoff, several announcers will lend their voices to the action.

The Royal Rumble Kickoff show, beginning at 5 ET/2 PT, will feature analysis from the expert panel of Jonathan Coachman, Beth Phoenix, Booker T and Jerry "The King" Lawler in the first hour, with Shawn Michaels and David Otunga tagging in for Booker and Lawler in the second hour. In addition, a second panel will include JBL and Charly Caruso. All the while, Kayla Braxton, Dasha Fuentes and Sarah Schreiber will be on-hand to conduct exclusive interviews.

Then, once the Royal Rumble pay-per-view begins at 7 ET/4 PT, the announce teams will run as follows:

The Men's Royal Rumble Match will be called by Michael Cole, Corey Graves, JBL and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

The Women's Royal Rumble Match will be called by Renee Young, Beth Phoenix, Tom Phillips and Corey Graves.

The Universal Championship Match and the Raw Women's Championship Match will be called by Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young.

The WWE Championship Match, SmackDown Women's Championship Match, SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match and United States Championship Match will all be called by Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

The exciting Fatal 4-Way Cruiserweight Championship Match will be called by Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson.

Rings announcers for Royal Rumble will be Greg Hamilton and Mike Rome.