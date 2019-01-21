WWE Bills The Undertaker As A WWE Hall Of Famer (Photo), WWE NXT TV Tapings Announced, More For RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- A new set of WWE NXT TV tapings has been announced for Wednesday, March 13 from Full Sail University. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 1 at 10am. As noted, the NXT Full Sail tapings set for January 30 and February 20 have been sold out.

- There are lots of rumors going around today on The Undertaker possibly headlining the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class, but it looks like the graphics being circulated on Twitter are fake. However, WWE Network sent out an e-mail today for the Superstars classic content uploads and as seen below, a graphic referred to Taker as a WWE Hall of Famer, along with Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. This could just be a typo.