WWE Call-Ups On Tonight's RAW?, Mickie James And Becky Lynch Trade Shots, Total Bellas Recap Video

- E! posted this recap of last night's Total Bellas episode, the second episode in the fourth season.

- EC3, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery are all backstage for tonight's WWE RAW from Oklahoma City, according to PWInsider. WWE teased possible appearances for the former WWE NXT Superstars with the following blurb in tonight's RAW preview:

New Superstars make their presence felt This past Monday night, new Superstars EC3, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery made shocking (albeit brief) appearances on the red brand, while Nikki Cross actually competed on Raw alongside Bayley and Natalya in a winning effort against The Riott Squad. The new Superstars from NXT will be showing up on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE until they land on a specific brand. Who will we see in action this week?

- Mickie James and Becky Lynch have been trading shots on Twitter after Mickie expressed her issues with Becky's "The Man" nickname.

Mickie wrote, "Awe... this whole #TheMan thing is so cute in the age of #womensempowerment Boo. I'm for 1 am proud to be #TheWOMAN because after all we've always been the dominant sex! Or have you forgotten that @BeckyLynchWWE hanging out w/your new bestie lil' Richard. See you at the rumble!"

Becky responded, "Not the first time she's come after the top star to further her career."

Mickie then fired back, "Sorry. It took me a minute to stop laughing. Seriously, all this build up?! All this anticipation... For that?! Wow! What a let down. How dissatisfying?! You know what, you're right babe. You are #TheMan"

You can see the full exchange below:

