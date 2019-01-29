WWE Confirms Dean Ambrose Will Not Be Renewing His Contract

WWE has confirmed that Dean Ambrose will not be renewing his contract when it expires in April. WWE sent Wrestling Inc. this statement:

"Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

As we previously reported, via PWTorch, Ambrose gave his notice to WWE as he's unhappy with his position and has been for some time. While Ambrose's contract expires after WrestleMania 35 in early April, it was noted that he could leave sooner if there are no plans for him. WWE offered Ambrose a new contract a few weeks ago, one that would include a significant pay increase, but he chose not to re-negotiate and instead gave notice that he would not re-sign.