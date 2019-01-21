WWE Corrects The Undertaker - Hall Of Fame Graphic, Ronda Rousey - Mortal Kombat, The Bellas On TV

- Above and below are new videos from the personal YouTube channel of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, looking at how she will voice the Sonya Blade character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 video game. The video features footage from the big MK11 reveal in Los Angeles this past Thursday.

- The Bella Twins will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC this Friday night. Matt LeBlanc and Jo Firestone will be the other guests.

- As noted, there were rumors earlier today on The Undertaker going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year after fake graphics circulated on Twitter and after a WWE Network graphic for new classic Superstars content referred to The Undertaker as a WWE Hall of Famer, along with Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. As seen below, e-mails that went out later today featured a corrected graphic that bills The Dead Man, The Heartbreak Kid and The Nature Boy as legends, not Hall of Famers.

WWE fixed their advert for #Superstars on the WWE Network. It now lists Undertaker as a legend, not a Hall of Famer. Thanks to Stewart Coghlan pic.twitter.com/lXAAPp2vat — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 22, 2019

Stewart Coghlan contributed to this article.