WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches And More Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton | January 28, 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter

WWE has announced the following for tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix:

* Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* The first qualifying matches for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Elimination Chamber matches

Stay tuned for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.


