WWE Hall Of Famer Hospitalized, Samoa Joe Launches YouTube Channel With Road Footage, Titus O'Neil

- Samoa Joe has launched a new YouTube channel, using his name Nuufolau Seanoa. Above is his first video, featuring footage from the WWE loop that began at last Saturday's live event and wrapped with last night's SmackDown.

- The official Facebook page for WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham noted that he spent most of Tuesday in the emergency room with the early stages of pneumonia. The hope was that Graham would be sent home from the hospital last night.

- We noted before how Titus O'Neil recently made Ebony's Power 100 list for 2018. Titus tweeted the following and revealed how the magazine honored him with the feature and a plaque: