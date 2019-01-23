WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Mustafa Ali, WWE NXT And NXT UK Previews, Zeus Indie Appearance Video

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a clip from Tiny "Zeus" Lister's recent in-ring appearance at the WrestlePro "No Holds Barred" event on November 19 in Rahway, NJ.

- Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin will headline today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network, the go-home show for Saturday's "Takeover: Phoenix" event:

* Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

* Io Shirai and Kairi Sane vs. enhancement talents Amber Nova and Tanea Brooks (Rebel)

* The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish

* Appearances by NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and others

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

See Also Mustafa Ali Reveals Interesting Feedback From Vince McMahon, Talks Past Stereotypical Heel Gimmick

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley continues to praise Mustafa Ali on Twitter. Foley wrote the following during last night's SmackDown, "I hope @WWE will continue to invest time in @MustafaAliWWE An excellent performer, with a captivating story."

You can see the full tweet below: