WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Mustafa Ali, WWE NXT And NXT UK Previews, Zeus Indie Appearance Video

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling has released a clip from Tiny "Zeus" Lister's recent in-ring appearance at the WrestlePro "No Holds Barred" event on November 19 in Rahway, NJ.
- Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin will headline today's WWE NXT UK episode at 3pm ET on the WWE Network.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network, the go-home show for Saturday's "Takeover: Phoenix" event:
* Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner
* Io Shirai and Kairi Sane vs. enhancement talents Amber Nova and Tanea Brooks (Rebel)
* The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish
* Appearances by NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and others
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley continues to praise Mustafa Ali on Twitter. Foley wrote the following during last night's SmackDown, "I hope @WWE will continue to invest time in @MustafaAliWWE An excellent performer, with a captivating story."
You can see the full tweet below:
I hope @WWE will continue to invest time in @MustafaAliWWE— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 23, 2019
An excellent performer, with a captivating story.