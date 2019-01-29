WWE Hires Another Former Superstar To Work Behind-The-Scenes

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari has been hired to work as a producer for WWE. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Last Word On Pro Wrestling.

Daivari left WWE in 2007 but has stayed active in pro wrestling, including a run with Impact Wrestling. He also opened a wrestling school in Minnesota with former WWE star Mr. Anderson. Daivari returned to WWE in 2018 for the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, appearing with his brother - WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari.

WWE continues to hire wrestling veterans to work in roles behind-the-scenes. As noted, they have recently hired WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt and Abyss.