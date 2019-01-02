WWE Legend Gives Props To Mustafa Ali, Superstars Qualify For Royal Rumble Fatal 4 Way, Toni Storm

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode saw Toni Storm defeat Deonna Purrazzo to build momentum for the title shot from NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at the NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on January 12. Above is video from the match and below is video of Storm talking to Radzi Chinyanganya.

"Last time I faced Rhea Ripley I lost, and I got injured, and it was a hard time for me," Storm said when asked how it will be different facing Ripley this time. "It was a very bad time for me, but when bad things happen to people, something inside of them changes, something inside of them becomes a little more dangerous than it was before. And if you look at what I've done since - I won the Mae Young Classic at Evolution, I've got momentum on my side. And what does Rhea Ripley got on her side? Absolutely nobody. And at the NXT UK live Takeover in Blackpool, she's going to have no more NXT UK Women's Championship because it's coming home."

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw two Superstars qualify for the Fatal 4 Way at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view - Kalisto defeated Lio Rush to qualify and Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak to qualify. Next week's show will feature Hideo Itami vs. Cedric Alexander for the final spot. The winners from the qualifiers will face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy for the title at the Rumble later this month.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter after this week's SmackDown and tweeted props for Mustafa Ali, who participated in the Fatal 5 Way main event that saw AJ Styles earn a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Foley wrote, "Really good to see @MustafaAliWWE getting a well-deserved spotlight on #SMACKDOWNLIVE This guy has come up big at every opportunity - and 2019 could be THE year for him!"