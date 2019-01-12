WWE Live Event Results From Charleston (1/11): John Cena In No DQ Match, Elias Sings, Title Matches

Thanks to Aaron Wooten for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Charleston, West Virginia:

* Lucha House Party defeated The Revival

* Natalya defeated Ruby Riott. This turned into...

* Sasha Banks, Natalya and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Cedric Alexander

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins

* Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze defeated Konnor, Viktor, Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal

* Elias sang Country Roads but Drew McIntyre interrupted

* Drew McIntyre defeated Elias

* John Cena defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match