Wrestling Inc.

WWE Live Event Results From Charleston (1/11): John Cena In No DQ Match, Elias Sings, Title Matches

By Marc Middleton | January 12, 2019
WWE Live Event Results From Charleston (1/11): John Cena In No DQ Match, Elias Sings, Title Matches Photo Credit: Twitter

Thanks to Aaron Wooten for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Charleston, West Virginia:

* Lucha House Party defeated The Revival

* Natalya defeated Ruby Riott. This turned into...

* Sasha Banks, Natalya and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Cedric Alexander

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins

* Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze defeated Konnor, Viktor, Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal

* Elias sang Country Roads but Drew McIntyre interrupted

* Drew McIntyre defeated Elias

* John Cena defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Live Coverage Today At 1:30 PM ET

Most Popular

Back To Top