WWE Live Event Results From Johnson City (1/12): Asuka Headlines, AJ Styles Attacks Daniel Bryan

Thanks to Nate Frost for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Johnson City, Tennessee:

* Lana and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* Jeff Hardy defeated Samoa Joe. Joe attacked Hardy during his entrance

* WWE United States Champion Rusev retained over Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura shoved Rusev into Lana at one point, knocking her off the apron

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The New Day and The Usos

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retained over AJ Styles. After the match, Bryan took the mic but AJ ran back in with a Phemenonal Forearm and a Styles Clash

* Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Colons and Aiden English

* Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz in a quick match. This started as a MizTV segment

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Carmella and Becky Lynch in the main event