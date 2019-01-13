WWE Live Event Results From Knoxville (1/12): John Cena Headlines, Kane Accepts Check, Elias, More

Thanks to Mary Alexander for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Knoxville, Tennessee:

* Lucha House Party defeated The Revival

* Natalya defeated Ruby Riott by DQ, which set up the next match

* Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Cedric Alexander

* Seth Rollins introduced Knox County Mayor Kane, who was also with other local officials and family. Kane received a $100,000 check from WWE to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins

* Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze defeated Jinder Mahal, Konnor, Viktor and Mojo Rawley

* Drew McIntyre defeated Elias. Drew interrupted a performance of "Rocky Top" by Elias

* John Cena defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match as the main event