WWE Live Event Results From Huntsville (1/13): John Cena Headlines, Seth Rollins Vs. Dean Ambrose

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. readers Joseph Holler and Andrew Kermish for sending in these results from tonight's RAW live event in Huntsville, AL:

The arena lower and middle levels were pretty much full. The uppers were pretty empty.

* The Lucha House Party defeated The Revival in a good match

* Natalya defeated Ruby Riott via sharpshooter. Riott Squad come in ring and attacked Natalya. Sasha Banks and Bayley made the save, which led to the next match.

* Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Cedric Alexander by faking a injury and getting the pinfall.

Dean Ambrose cut a heel promo about spending 6-8 months rehabbing his injury in Alabama and hating every minute of it

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins. Ambrose hit a finger to eye behind the ref's back followed by Dirty Deeds for the win.

* Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze defeated Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh, Viktor and Mojo Rawley

* Drew McIntyre defeated Elias with the Claymore kick after interrupting Elias playing "Sweet Home Alabama"

* John Cena defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match. Very entertaining match. Cena was suplexed on the guard rail, hit with a chair, and thrown through a table in corner but it took 3 attempts to break the table. Cena won with an AA through table.

Biggest pops

* Cena

* Rollins

* Elias

* Sasha

Biggest boos

* Ambrose - Biggest by far by criticizing Alabama football, which is religion here

* McIntyre

* No one else got a lot of boos