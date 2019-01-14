WWE Live Event Results From Lexington (1/13): Rey Mysterio Answers Challenge, Triple Threats, More

Thanks to Patrick Miller for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Lexington, Kentucky:

* Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Colons and Aiden English. English issued another challenge after the match, leading to...

* Rey Mysterio defeated Aiden English

* WWE United States Champion Rusev retained over Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat

* Lana and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retained over AJ Styles

* Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retained over Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat