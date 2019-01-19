WWE Live Event Results From San Antonio (1/18): Lumberjack Main Event, The Revival, Kurt Angle, More

Thanks to Carlos F. for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in San Antonio, Texas:

* Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley retained over Elias

* Natalya, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad and Mickie James

* Baron Corbin defeated WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Rood retained over The Revival in the match of the night. The Revival was awesome here

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Nia Jax by submission

* Seth Rollins defeated Dean Ambrose in a Lumberjack Match main event. Everyone got involved for a mini-Battle Royal at one point

