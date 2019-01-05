WWE Main Event Recap: The Revival In Action, Titus O'Neil Vs. Curt Hawkins

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Titus O'Neil and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Titus O'Neil vs. Curt Hawkins

O'Neil pushes Hawkins to the mat. Hawkins locks in a headlock on O'Neil. O'Neil launches Hawkins towards the ropes. O'Neil eventually connects with a big boot to Hawkins. O'Neil hits a Hip Toss on Hawkins. O'Neil splashes Hawkins in the corner. O'Neil hits Clash Of The Titus on Hawkins. O'Neil pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Titus O'Neil

A recap of Drew McIntrye defeating Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match on RAW is shown.

A recap of Becky Lynch & John Cena defeating Andrade Cien Almas & Zelina Vega on SmackDown Live is shown.

Tyler Breeze & Curt Hawkins make their entrances. The Revival's Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson make their entrances.

Tyler Breeze & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)

Wilder and Breeze lock up. Wilder pushes Breeze to the corner. Dawson tags in. Breeze hits an arm-drag on Dawson. Later in the match, Ryder goes for a Rough Ryder on Dawson. Dawson launches Ryder over him. Dawson uppercuts Ryder. Dawson rolls Ryder up as Breeze tags in. Breeze superkicks Dawson. Wilder breaks a pin attempt by Breeze on Dawson. Ryder runs towards Wilder, Wilder pulls the top rope down to send Ryder to ringside. Breeze clotheslines Wilder out of the ring. Breeze gets a two count on Dawson after another pin attempt. Breeze rolls to the apron. Breeze drives his shoulder into Dawson. Breeze flips into the ring and hits the ropes as Wilder tags in. Wilder and Dawson hit their Shatter Machine finisher on Breeze. Wilder pins Breeze for the win.

Winners: The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder)

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring AJ Styles defeating Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio & Mustafa Ali to earn a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.



