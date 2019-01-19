WWE Main Event Recap: Zack Ryder Match, Dana Brooke & Ember Moon Vs. Alicia Fox & Mickie James

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Zack Ryder & No Way Jose make their entrances as Tom Phillips and Percy Watson check in on commentary. Phillips says that Vic Joseph & Nigel McGuiness will be back next week as he is just filling in while they were in the UK for the NXT UK tapings. Curt Hawkins & Tyler Breeze make their entrances.

Zack Ryder & No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins & Tyler Breeze

Hawkins kicks Ryder after a distraction from Breeze. Hawkins sends Ryder to the ropes. Ryder hits a Modified Face-Buster on Hawkins. Breeze eventually tags in as Ryder rolls Hawkins up. Breeze superkicks Hawkins. Jose breaks a pin attempt by Breeze on Ryder with a Leg Drop. Jose hits the Pop-Up Punch on Breeze. Jose ducks a clothesline attempt by Breeze. Jose launches Ryder into the Rough Ryder on Breeze. Ryder pins Breeze for the win.

Winners: Zack Ryder & No Way Jose

A recap of Bobby Lashley defeating Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to win the Intercontinental Championship on RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the brawl between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Dana Brooke & Ember Moon make their entrances. Mickie James & Alicia Fox make their entrances.

Dana Brooke & Ember Moon vs. Alicia Fox & Mickie James

James and Moon lock up. They exchange wrist locks. James takes Moon to the mat. Moon pushes James to the mat. Moon eventually assists Brooke with a Senton off her shoulders onto Fox. James breaks a pin attempt by Brooke on Fox. Moon strikes James. James tags in. Fox connects with a boot to Brooke. Mickie hits a DDT on Brooke. Mickie pins Brooke for the win.

Winners: Mickie James & Alicia Fox

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Finn Balor defeating Baron Corbin, John Cena and Drew McIntyre to win a shot at the Universal Championship.



