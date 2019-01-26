WWE Main Event Recap: No Way Jose In Action, Tyler Breeze Vs. Rezar



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. AOP's Rezar (with Drake Maverick) and Tyler Breeze make their entrances as Byron Saxton, Percy Watson and Renee Young check in on commentary.

Rezar vs. Tyler Breeze

Rezar backs Breeze into the corner. Rezar drives his shoulder into Breeze several times. Breeze eventually hits a superkick on Rezar. Breeze pins Rezar for a two count. Breeze ascends the turnbuckles. Rezar sends Breeze off the top rope. Rezar pins Breeze for a two count. Breeze reverses a scoop slam attempt into a headlock on Rezar. Rezar strikes Breeze. Rezar hits a Chokeslam on Breeze. Rezar pins Breeze for the win.

Winner: Rezar

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar attacking Finn Balor during his match against Braun Strowman.

A video package is shown hyping the Royal Rumble.

No Way Jose and Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

No Way Jose vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley pushes Jose. Jose splashes Rawley in the corner. Jose strikes and kicks Rawley. Jose eventually hits a running clothesline on Rawley. Jose connects with a boot to Rawley. Jose hits a cross-body from off the second rope on Rawley. Jose pins Rawley for a two count. Jose gets Rawley up in a Fireman's Carry position, Rawley fights out of it. Rawley hits a Shoulder Block on Jose. Rawley runs towards Jose, Jose rolls him up for a two count. Rawley hits an Alabama Slam on Jose. Rawley pins Jose for the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown to close the show featuring the verbal and physical confrontation between AJ Styles and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, moderated by Vince McMahon.



