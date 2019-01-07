WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund, who passed away at the age of 76 last Wednesday.

- The show opens up with a big backstage brawl between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. Several Superstars and officials are trying to break it up. They brawl out into the Amway Center on the stage as the fans pop in Orlando, Florida. They fight to the side of the stage and Lashley sends a few people down. Rollins comes flying at him as the brawl continues. They are finally separated and taken to the back.

- We're live from Orlando as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring as John Cena makes his way out to a pop.

Cena talks about it being that time of the year for WrestleMania 35 and proof of that is Rollins fighting for his life. Cena says it's WrestleMania time and you either step up, or get left out. Cena says he knows how that feels and he'll be damned if he's left out again this year. Cena declares himself for the men's Royal Rumble match. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre.

Drew says he's been waiting for this moment for years. He goes on and knocks Cena, also poking at his "stupid" haircut. Drew agrees with others that Cena is the greatest of all-time. Cena asks what is Drew's point, what is he doing here. Drew says he doesn't know if Cena has been following the product and keeping up, but he has a reputation of taking out the greats. Just ask The Shield. Drew says he dismantled them all by himself. Also ask Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who Drew says he humiliated and made cry with his own move. Drew says he's come for Cena now. Cena says he's heard the same thing from every Superstars, every week, so much that he had to take a break and leave so they would think of a new promo. Cena asks Drew what makes him different. Fans chant for Cena now. Drew says he will take the torch and the others were all talk but he's going to show Cena. Drew marches down to the ring as Cena readies for a fight.

Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley come from the back. Lio says we've got a situation as Seth Rollins h as gone crazy. Fans boo as Rush complains about last week and Rollins attacking Lashley backstage this week. Rush says it's not Lashley's fault that Rollins can't get his rematch from WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Rush threatens legal action. Rush says RAW will be canceled until... Rollins attacks Lashley from behind and the brawl continues. Ambrose comes out and attacks Rollins. Cena exits the ring and goes up for Ambrose. Drew attacks Cena and they brawl. Ambrose and Drew double team Cena now. Lashley has Rollins grounded. Finn Balor's music hits and out he comes for a pop. Balor takes out Drew and sends him over the top rope. Balor leaps out onto the floor as we go to commercial.

John Cena, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and the match is underway. Bobby Lashley ends up decking Finn Balor and turning it around. Cole confirms all six participants for the Rumble match. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes in to work Balor over but Balor takes him down.

Balor with more offense and a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Drew McIntyre comes in and turns it around, suplexing Balor for a 2 count. Drew talks some trash and works Balor around, also taunting Cena. Bobby Lashley is back in to keep up the attack on Balor. Lashley with more offense until Balor tries for a comeback.

Cena ends up getting the hot tag and going at it with Ambrose. Cena with some of his usual moves and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Ambrose avoids the Attitude Adjustment, making a tag to Drew. Cena still drops the AA on Ambrose. Ambrose comes in and levels Cena with the Glasgow Kiss headbutt but he can't get the win. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ambrose has Cena in the corner. Cena fights out and drops Lashley on the apron. Cena crawls for the tag but Drew comes in and stops him. Cena fights back but Drew catches him with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Lashley comes in and takes control of Cena, hitting a neckbreaker as Lio Rush watches from ringside. Lashley stands over Cena and poses now as fans boo. Lashley drops Rollins off the apron and goes back to Cena but Cena drops him with the AA for a pop.

Cena goes for the tag but Ambrose tags in and stops him. Ambrose with a Sleeper hold now, taking Cena to the mat. Cena tries to power out but Ambrose tightens. Cena finally fights free but a knee puts him back down. Cena ends up on the floor now. Ambrose stalks him. Ambrose launches Cena shoulder-first into the steel ring steps as the referee counts. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ambrose has Cena grounded in the middle of the ring again. Cena powers up with Ambrose on his back, slowly making it to the corner for the tag. Ambrose gets out and drops Rollins from the apron. Cena and Ambrose both go down in the middle of the ring. Balor finally gets the tag and unloads on everyone. Balor drops Lashley out of the ring and blocks a Dirty Deeds attempt from behind. Balor dropkicks Ambrose into the corner and goes up for the Coup de Grace. McIntyre immediately hits Balor with a Claymore Kick before he can get the pin.

Rollins returns to the apron and waits for the tag now. Ambrose tags in McIntyre as Rollins tags in with a springboard. Rollins unloads on Drew and drops Ambrose from the apron. Rollins ends up taking out the other two on the floor with a suicide dive. Rollins returns to the ring and hits the Falcon Arrow on McIntyre for a close 2 count. Rollins cranks up and kicks Drew. Drew catches him and goes for a slingshot but Cena runs in and hits the AA on Drew. Lashley runs in with a Spear to Cena. Rollins superkicks Lashley. Rollins brings Drew back into the ring and superkicks him in the jaw.

Rollins goes to the top for a Frogsplash but Drew rolls out of the way. Ambrose tags in and grabs Rollins for Dirty deeds but it's blocked. Rollins comes right back with the Stomp on Ambrose for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins, John Cena and Finn Balor

- After the match, the winners stand tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. They look up at the big screen as we see Triple H backstage talking to Sasha Banks and Bayley. Rollins marches up the ramp to the back as his music plays. We see Balor and Cena greeting fans at ringside.

- The cameras cut backstage as Seth Rollins gets in Triple H's face. He wants Dean Ambrose and he wants the WWE Intercontinental Title, tonight. Triple H says Rollins has Ambrose if he wants him, tonight. Falls Count Anywhere. Rollins gets hyped up as Triple H walks off after saying "welcome back" to Rollins.

- We see WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan walking backstage. He's wearing a "Mean-Gene-O-Mania" t-shirt. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a quick video of wrestling stars reacting to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund on Twitter. The video shows their tweets along with a photo of Gene working with them, including Vince McMahon, The Rock, Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and others.

- We go back to the ring and Mike Rome asks everyone to stand for a ten-bell salute to pay tribute to "Mean" Gene Okerlund.

- The familiar "Real American" music hits as WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan makes his way out to a pop. Rome does the introduction. Hogan is wearing the Gene t-shirt with his red & yellow feather boa. The Hulkster hits the ring and does his signature poses for the crowd.

The music stops and fans start chanting for Hogan. Hogan says he came out here wide open in character tonight because that's exactly how "Mean" Gene would've wanted it. Hogan says Gene loved entertaining and he loved doing it for everyone in the WWE Universe. Hogan says Gene loved entertaining more than anything else. Hogan leads us to a video package of some of Gene's greatest moments, and various Legends commenting on him.

Hogan says Gene was truly one of a kind. Hogan says we all love Gene. Hogan says Gene isn't out here in the ring but he is here, in our hearts. Fans break out in a "thank you" chant for Gene now. Hogan asks the crowd if they want him to do it one more time. Hogan does a signature promo and says he knows Gene is in Heaven with the Hall of Famers, booking a tag match with Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior vs. Mr. Perfect and Roddy Piper, with Andre the Giant as the special referee, or breaking up a fight between Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. Hogan said he heard the weights banging at the pearly gates but Gene doesn't have to get so swole because he has a choice between Mae Young and The Fabulous Moolah. Just a few "ooooo's" from the crowd at that last line. Hogan goes on with the promo and asks the others "up there" what they're going to do when Mean-Gene-O-Mania runs wild on them. Hogan's music hits again as the camera focuses on the Gene tribute graphic that's been on the big screen. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight's Falls Count Anywhere main event and the women's Royal Rumble match.

Lumberjack Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Revival vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and the Lumberjacks are surrounding it - Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Ascension, Lucha House Party and The B Team. Out first come RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. We get a backstage promo from Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, talking about the importance of this match. The music hits and out next comes The Revival.

Dash starts off with Roode and they go at it trading holds. Dash blocks an early Glorious DDT attempt. More back and forth now. Dawson comes in but Roode takes him down. Gable and Dawson go at it now. The Revival have to deal with the Lumberjacks twice. Gable with a moonsault to the floor. They bring it back in and Roode covers Dash for a 2 count. Gable tags back in and comes off the top while Roode holds Dash. Gable knocks Dawson down on the apron. The Revival makes the tag as Gable gets dropped out on the floor. Gable gets thrown back in as The Revival keeps control. Dawson with a 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable makes a hot tag to Roode. Roode unloads on both opponents. Roode knocks Dash off the apron and he lands hard on the floor. Roode clotheslines Dawson over the top rope to the floor. Dawson is thrown back in and Roode hits him with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Gable tags in and goes to the top for the double team but Dawson avoids it. They go on and hit a double team German suplex anyway. Dash makes the save right before the 3 count. Roode gets sent into the ring post. Gable sends Dash out of the ring. Gable goes to the top and hits a big crossbody on Dawson. Dawson rolls the pin through for a close 2 count of his own. Gable hits a German on Dawson and holds it but Dash comes off the top rope with a flying headbutt to break it up.

Gable avoids a double team. Gable and Dawson trade pin attempts, and submissions on the mat. Dash runs in but gets sent to the apron. Roode yanks him off. Gable and Dawson trade pin attempts again. Gable gets the pin to retain but the referee didn't see Dawson's foot on the bottom rope.

Winners: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode

- After the match, The Revival starts arguing with the referee about the bad call. Roode and Gable celebrate up the ramp as Roode's music hits. The Revival are venting from the ring while The Ascension listens.

- Still to come, The Beast and The Monster will meet face-to-face in the ring. Also, Falls Count Anywhere for the WWE Intercontinental Title and Elias vs. Baron Corbin. Back to commercial.