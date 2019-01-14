WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the FedExForum in Memphis.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a limousine parked in the back. Vince McMahon steps out and fans pop. Vince has his driver try to clean a mark off the car. The WWE Chairman marches into the arena.

- We're live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Renee Young.

- We go right to the ring as Braun Strowman makes his way out to a pop.

Fans chant "get these hands!" as Strowman takes the mic. Strowman goes on about how WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been scared of him for a while. Strowman says he hopes Lesnar is watching this from his training camp because he's healed up, and Baron Corbin is no longer in power so there's no one to save Lesnar. Strowman says Lesnar's biggest fear is about to come true because he will get the WWE Universal Title and the only thing Strowman will get is these hands. Fans chant "get these hands!" again. Corbin comes out with a mic and interrupts as fans boo.

Strowman interrupts and reminds Corbin he got fired. Fans chant "you got fired" at Corbin now. Corbin says we will listen to every word he has to say, even if he has to stand up here all night. He taunts Strowman for his last match with Lesnar. Corbin tells Braun to quit lying to the people because they believe in him, but all he keeps doing is letting them down. Corbin says Strowman can't defeat Lesnar. Corbin is focused on winning the Rumble match and going somewhere Strowman will never go - the WrestleMania main event. Strowman exits the ring and chases Corbin to the back.

The cameras cut backstage and we see Strowman looking for Corbin. He confronts The Singh Brothers and tosses Sunil Singh over a table. Strowman keeps looking for Corbin. Strowman walks out of view. The camera cuts to Elias with his guitar. He starts singing a song about Strowman and Lesnar. Strowman re-appears and sings to Strowman about where Corbin is hiding - a nearby limousine. Strowman kicks the limo and pulls the driver out, tossing him over the hood. Strowman grabs a pipe and smashes in a window of the limo. He opens the door and rips it off the hinges. Corbin gets out from the other side of the car and runs away. Strowman walks away but there's Vince. Vince is not happy at what has happened to his limo. Vince stares Strowman down as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Vince is with Strowman in the back. Vince says this is going to cost Braun a fine of $100,000. Strowman says this piece of crap limo isn't worth $100,000. Vince says if Braun wants to raise his voice and be a bad guy, then his Rumble match for the WWE Universal Title is off. Strowman isn't happy. Strowman tries to lift the limousine and finally gets it up, flipping it over.

- We go right back to the announcers and they talk about what just happened.

Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey as Mike Rome does the introductions. Rousey's partner and Royal Rumble opponent Sasha Banks is out next.

Back from the break and we see Braun Strowman being escorted out of the arena by police. Baron Corbin appears and laughs at him. We go to the ring and Tamina Snuka & Nia Jax are out as the match begins. Banks starts off with Jax and hits some offense but Jax comes back. Back and forth between the two now. Banks goes for a Sleeper hold but Jax powers up and slams her to the mat. Banks with a big knee and then a bulldog from the second rope. Banks with a sliding knee for a 2 count. Rousey tags in for a pop.

Rousey unloads on Jax but Jax slams her into the corner. Snuka tags in and drops Rousey with a headbutt. Rousey drops Snuka and tries for the armbar but Snuka resists. Jax pulls Snuka to the floor for the save. Rousey looks on from the ring as Jax consoles Snuka. Snuka cautiously re-enters the ring but goes right back to the floor for some mind games. Snuka smiles as fans boo. Sasha leaps off the apron with a cheap shot to take Jax down. Snuka goes back into the ring and Rousey taunts her. Back to commercial.