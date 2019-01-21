WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a tribute video for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The video includes a ten-bell salute.

- We're live from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as fans cheer the video on. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Renee Young and Corey Graves.

- We go right to the ring as the music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Mike Rome does the introduction as Cole hypes Finn Balor vs. Lesnar at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Fans actually boo much louder than usual for Lesnar as he stands there. Others chant for Suplex City. Heyman introduces his client and says it's time to get down to business. Heyman brings up how Finn Balor pinned John Cena last week. Heyman says this was no fluke, no controversy. He says Balor stepped up and seized the moment, so much that Cena, the second greatest of all-time, took the mic in his hands and said he believes in Balor. Heyman says and he should believe in Balor. Heyman says the WWE Universe has now stood up in unison and declared they also believe in Balor. Heyman says and they should. Heyman says he believes in Balor too. Heyman says Balor seized the moment on Cena and that seems to be the theme of his entire career. Heyman says Balor believes he will show up to Chase Field this Sunday and do the very same thing, capitalizing on fate and circumstances. Heyman mentions how Lesnar trained for Braun Strowman but now he has to defend against an opponent he's never trained for, on short notice, and an opponent that has a different style than Strowman. Heyman goes on and says his client will turn Balor into a martyr on Sunday, sacrificed for the sin of making everyone believe that he can conquer the unconquerable conqueror. For the sin of believing he's got what it takes to take what Brock's got. For the sin of believing that when it comes to the historic title reign of Lesnar, that Balor is the Slim Reaper.

Heyman goes on and says it's a ridiculous notion that Balor even belongs in the ring with The Beast. He says it will be Balor on his back this Sunday, looking up and saying he believes in Lesnar. Lesnar raises the title but the music interrupts and out comes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to a pop.

Vince says Heyman is a little soft, a little kind here tonight. Vince says the only way anyone can believe in this match is if they believe in the old story of David & Goliath. Heyman says he never read the Bible. Vince tells a wacky version of David & Goliath and says David was never seen again until he was reincarnated as Balor. Vince mentions Balor having fans and they pop. Vince gets a pop for mentioning the city but then calls them Hillbilly Land and they boo. Heyman says Vince is speaking too fast for the locals. Vince says if anyone actually believes Balor can beat Brock, then they believe in fairy tales. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman. Lesnar readies for a fight.

Strowman stops at ringside and stares Lesnar down. Lesnar starts laughing. Strowman slowly enters the ring but stops on the apron. Vince asks him what the hell he's doing out here. Lesnar bounces around as a "get these hands!" chant starts. Strowman steps over the top rope and Vince asks Lesnar to please stop playing with Strowman. Strowman says last week was one of the worst nights of his life, thanks to Baron Corbin. Corbin cost him $100,000 and the title shot with Lesnar. Strowman says last week was also the luckiest night of Lesnar's life. Strowman says if Lesnar still has the title after Sunday, somehow he will be waiting on the other side and he will rip Lesnar apart, like one of Vince's limousines. Vince calls Braun "big boy" and says he's lucky to still be employed. Vince tells Braun to relax. The music hits and out comes Balor to a pop.

Balor says this is the same old Monday Night RAW. Braun out here doing Braun things. Meanwhile, Balor is the guy who beat three others last week, including the greatest of all-time Cena. Heyman says Cena is the second greatest, behind Lesnar. Balor says he earned his chance to face Lesnar. Balor knows Vince doesn't think he can beat Brock. Vince says he doesn't believe in fairy tales. Balor says he believes and the Balor Club believes. Fans pop. Balor says he will beat Lesnar and reclaim his Universal Title on Sunday. Strowman says he knows he could've defeated Lesnar but he's not sure if Balor can, but Balor damn well better. Balor thanks Braun for the support and tells him to keep his nose out of his business next time, because he's going to do something Braun never could've done - beat Brock. Balor says Vince has the story mixed up. Vince interrupts and hushes him up. Lesnar walks out of the ring laughing. Balor corrects Vince on the David & Goliath story and says no one will be laughing after Sunday. Vince proposes Braun vs. Balor right now. Vince says this should be very interesting. Vince's music hits as Balor and Strowman stare at each other. Heyman and Lesnar watch from ringside. We go to commercial.

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor

Back from the break and the match is underway. Braun Strowman strikes first. Finn Balor comes back as Brock Lesnar watches from ringside with Paul Heyman. Braun with more shots until he runs into a kick. Balor ends up delivering a slap. Strowman comes back and swats him away as Lesnar smiles. Braun kicks Balor out of the ring next.

Strowman follows and runs over Balor with a shoulder on the outside. Braun brings it back into the ring and splashes Balor in the corner. Strowman scoops Balor but he slides out. Braun follows up with a big splash in the corner for a 2 count. Braun keeps control and sends Balor back out of the ring. Strowman follows and charges but Balor catches him with a Slingblade. Balor returns to the ring as the referee counts. Strowman makes it back in but Balor starts mounting offense.

Strowman catches Balor mid-move and scoops him but Balor gets on his back with a Sleeper. Lesnar looks on smirking. Braun smashes Balor back into the corner to break it. Balor comes back with another Sleeper, bringing Braun down to one knee. Balor unloads with elbows now. Balor with a stomp to the chest. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Braun comes up and grabs him by the throat. Braun sends Balor off to the floor but he lands in Lesnar's arms.

Lesnar tosses Balor over his head with a big suplex. Fans pop. Lesnar picks the title back up and gets on the apron, staring Braun down. Braun nods at him. Lesnar lays the title down on the mat but Balor pulls him off, making him hit face-first on the apron. Balor drops Lesnar again. Balor goes in and runs the ropes, leaping out to take Lesnar down on the floor again. Braun chases Balor back into the ring. Balor unloads and hits a Slingblade. Balor takes Lesnar down again and Lesnar is stunned now. Balor charges and dropkicks Lesnar into the barrier.

Braun pulls Balor into the ring by his neck and tosses him across the ring. Braun runs into the ring post. Balor dropkicks Balor back into the corner. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace and he hits it. Lesnar runs in the ring and drops Balor with a F5 for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Finn Balor

- After the bell, fans boo Lesnar as he stands tall and takes the title from Heyman. Lesnar looks down as Balor and Strowman as his music hits. Lesnar makes his exit with Heyman.

- Still to come, Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks, plus Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and a celebration for new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley. We go to commercial.