WWE Names Superstars To Watch Out For In 2019, Kassius Ohno On Matt Riddle (Video), Natalya Gym Note

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Kassius Ohno pick up a controversial win over Keith Lee. The post-match angle saw Matt Riddle make the save for Lee. Above is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber asking Ohno if this was just another way to get in the head of Riddle, who he will face for the third time at "Takeover: Phoenix" later this month.

"Get in the head of Matt Riddle? Get inside his head? No," Ohno said. "How foolish are you? I'm gonna get upside the head of Matt Riddle with a ring post, or with the steel steps, or with this golden elbow of mine. And furthermore, I can't get inside somewhere where I'm already at. You see, I've got a three bedroom condo in that Matt Riddle noggin, living rent free. Anybody that truly knows Kassius Ohno, they know that you don't make an enemy out of me. And when you have the unmitigated gall to try and embarrass me, you have made an enemy out of me. Bro... nah, nah, that word is done. That word is canceled, it's on the ban list. Matt Riddle, I spent so much time looking for you here in NXT, now it's time you do a little looking. Come find me."

- WWE has published a gallery naming the top Superstars to watch in 2019. The list looks like this:

* Mustafa Ali

* WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm

* The Revival

* Matt Riddle

* SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka

* Andrade and Zelina Vega

* NXT's Class of 2019 (Lars Sullivan, EC3, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, Heavy Machinery)

* The Boss 'N' Hug Connection (Bayley, Sasha Banks)

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet

* British Strong Style (WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven)

* Mia Yim

* Drew McIntyre

* Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* Keith Lee

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

- Natalya hit a personal squat record of 196 pounds today at the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa, Florida. She posted the following on Twitter and wrote, "Just smashed my personal record today at @HardNocksSouth! I front squatted 196 pounds while envisioning how I'm gonna powerbomb women over the top rope at the #RoyalRumble! I CAN'T wait to win it ALL!!!!"