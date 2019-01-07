Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT Call-Ups At RAW, Becky Lynch Calls Out Charlotte Flair For Photoshopped Image?, The Rock

By Marc Middleton | January 07, 2019

- Above is the second episode of The Rock's new "Whatever It Takes" YouTube series, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at his new Titan Games competition on NBC.

- WWE NXT Superstars EC3, Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery are backstage for tonight's RAW in Orlando, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if these Superstars are backstage for potential call-ups or if they are just there because the NXT talents live in the area. Nikki Cross, the other NXT Superstar planned for an upcoming call-up, worked weekend SmackDown live events and will likely work tonight's blue brand live event in South Carolina.

- Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and called out Charlotte Flair for apparently using an image that had her head photoshopped onto Britney Spears' body. You can see the wacky exchange below:



