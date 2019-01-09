WWE NXT Live Coverage (1/9): Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross, Adam Cole Takes On EC3, Johnny Gargano

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross, Adam Cole facing EC3, Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel in action, and Johnny Gargano will address the NXT Universe.