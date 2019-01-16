WWE NXT Live Coverage: Johnny Gargano In Action, Keith Lee Takes On Kassius Ohno, Bianca Belair

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight features: Johnny Gargano in action, Kassius Ohno takes on Keith Lee, Bianca Belair addresses her upcoming title match against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, and more.

The Street Profits vs. Metro Brothers (Chris and JC Metro)

Ford and Chris start things out, Ford is laughing a bit, but gets shoved. Ford then shoves him down to the mat, leaps over his opponent twice, dropkick, kip-up, and Ford finishes with a little dance. Dawkins tagged in and sends Chris down to the mat. Dawkins lifts Ford up and down on their opponent. Ford gets Dawkins amped up, and Dawkins goes a bit overboard mistakenly shoving Ford to the mat. Metro Brothers try to attack and both get punched to the mat, Ford laughs his head off and wants a tag in. Ford with a high elevation frog splash for the victory.

Winners: The Street Profits via Pinfall

- Post-match, The Forgotten Sons attack Ford and Dawkins. They try to fight back, but Ryker drops Dawkins. Ford tries to fight back in the ring, Ryker plants Ford to the mat. Crowd with a "we forgot you!" chant. Dawkins get into the ring, but gets dropped by the trio.

- Backstage, Cathy Kelley talks with Matt Riddle and Keith Lee. Kelley asks if Riddle will be in Lee's corner, but he say he's not medically cleared to be near the ring. Riddle continues that he hopes Lee leaves some of Ohno, so he can't finish him off.

- Random location, Aleister Black asks the NXT Champion Tommas Ciampa if he can feel it, their match is coming soon. Ciampa foolishly thinks he's safe, but Black fully plans on taking back his title and threatens to start the fight a little early, next week.

- Bianca Belair heads out to the ring, she gets on the mic and says after sending Nikki Cross packing, 2019 is her year and she's got 20/20 vision on that NXT Women's Championship. Belair says Shayna Baszler think she's the baddest with the the rest of the Four Horsewomen following behind her. Belair say she will being taking that title because she's undefeated, Baszler out to interrupt. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke out with her. Baszler says she doesn't get see the "EST," she might be the strongest or fastest, but not the smartest. Baszler continues it doesn't matter how big or strong Belair's arms are, she's going to rip them off anyways. Belair responds, "Girl...nuh uh, the only things these arms are going to do is raise the title over her head."

Baszler says Belair is just like everyone else who comes out, but Belair is just afraid of the hype. Baszler says she's going to change Belair from "Undefeated" to "Overrated." Baszler says Shafir and Duke are the least of Belair's worries and backs them off. As Baszler backs them away and turns back to Belair, she gets slapped in the face. Belair dispatches Duke and bounces from the ring, laughing her way up the ramp.

Adrian Jaoude vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Jauode looking for the takedown, but doesn't have much luck early on. Dijakovic does get brought down, but tries to fight his way back to his feet. Fireman's carry takeover by Jaoude, they end up in the corner, Dijakovic finally landing a big shot to the back, more shots, vertical release suplex. Jauode back up and lands a couple more shots, big lariat, Dijakovic puts Jaoude in the torture rack position, flips him over, and lifts his knee into Jaoude's face.

Winner: Dominik Dijakovic via Pinfall

