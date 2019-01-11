WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (1/10): Six-Man Main Event, Punishment Martinez Attacks, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Largo, Florida:
* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Eric Bugenhagen
* Jeet Rama defeated Riddick Moss. Moss attacked Rama after the match
* Kacy Catanzaro and Jessie Elaban defeated Vanessa Borne and Aliyah
* Jaxson Ryker defeated Stacey Ervin, Jr.
* Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude
* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves with a Hell's Gate submission. Martinez chokeslammed Reeves after the match
* Candice LeRae defeated Deonna Purrazzo
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee defeated Johnny Gargano, Kassius Ohno and Shane Thorne in the main event. Ricochet pinned Thorne to win