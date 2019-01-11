Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (1/10): Six-Man Main Event, Punishment Martinez Attacks, More

By Marc Middleton | January 11, 2019
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo (1/10): Six-Man Main Event, Punishment Martinez Attacks, More Photo Credit: Twitter

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Largo, Florida:

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Eric Bugenhagen

* Jeet Rama defeated Riddick Moss. Moss attacked Rama after the match

* Kacy Catanzaro and Jessie Elaban defeated Vanessa Borne and Aliyah

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Stacey Ervin, Jr.

* Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves with a Hell's Gate submission. Martinez chokeslammed Reeves after the match

* Candice LeRae defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee defeated Johnny Gargano, Kassius Ohno and Shane Thorne in the main event. Ricochet pinned Thorne to win

