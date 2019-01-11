WWE NXT Live Event Results From Ft. Pierce (1/11): EC3 & Heavy Machinery Headline, Mixed Tag Match

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Stacey Ervin, Jr. defeated Kona Reeves

* Lacey Lane and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Vanessa Borne

* Shane Thorne defeated Big Boa

* Matt Riddle defeated Punishment Martinez

Intermission

* Keith Lee and Mia Yim defeated Riddick Moss and Chelsea Green

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li

* EC3 and Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight, Otis Dozovic) defeated The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler)