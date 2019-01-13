WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando (1/12): Gauntlet Main Event, Candice LeRae Stops Handshake

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* Matt Riddle defeated Shane Thorne

* Chelsea Green defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Punishment Martinez defeated Kona Reeves

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane

* In-ring segment with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Black originally interrupted Ciampa's promo but Gargano ran in out of nowhere and laid Black out with a superkick. Candice LeRae ran out and stopped Gargano from shaking hands with Ciampa

* Stacey Ervin, Jr. and The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Donovan Dijakovic defeated Rik Bugez

* The Undisputed Era came out to watch the Gauntlet Match main event. The results went like this:

- Heavy Machinery defeated Rocky and Big Boa

- Heavy Machinery defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi

- Heavy Machinery defeated Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza

- Heavy Machinery defeated Gurjar Saurev and Rinku Singh

- Adam Cole and Bobby Fish took out Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

- Adam Cole and Bobby Fish defeated Heavy Machinery

After the match, The Undisputed Era attacked Heavy Machinery until The War Raiders made the save and the four of them took out the heels. It wasn't clear if The War Raiders were actually in the match or not. Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic also gave a great farewell speech as they go to the main roster, Tucker had his newborn baby in the ring