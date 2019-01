WWE NXT Live Event Results From Venice (1/17): Six-Man Main Event, Bianca Belair, War Raiders, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Venice, Florida:

* Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza defeated Luke Menzies and Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Kona Reeves defeated Denzel Dejournette

* Brennan Williams defeated Shane Thorne

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Taynara Conti

* Matt Riddle defeated Riddick Moss

* The War Raiders defeated Rinku Singh and Gurjar Saurev

* Bianca Belair defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler by DQ due to interference from Marina Shafir

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Keith Lee and The Velveteen Dream defeated Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong