WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa (1/18): Tag Team Title Match, Women's Elimination Match, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Rik Bugez

* Punishment Martinez defeated Brennan Williams

* Kairi Sane and Io Shirai won a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Tag Team Match over Mia Yim & Xia Li, Vanessa Borne & Aliyah, Marina Shafir & NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Sane and Shirai pinned Shafir to win the match

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves

* Adam Cole interrupted an in-ring promo from Mansoor Al-Shehail

* Adam Cole defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Shane Thorne and Rhea Ripley

* Jeet Rama defeated Riddick Moss

* NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish retained over Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza