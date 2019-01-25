WWE NXT Live Event Results From San Diego (1/24): Rey Mysterio Appears, Takeover Previews, More

Thanks to Crimson Phelps for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in San Diego, California:

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno

* Kairi Sane and Io Shirai defeated Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Dominik Dijakovic

* The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons

* Tyler Bate defeated Adam Cole

* The War Raiders defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong by DQ due to interference by Bobby Fish

* Kona Reeves came out for a heel promo against San Diego. Rey Mysterio interrupted in street clothes and warned Reeves. Reeves turned and attacked Rey. Rey fought him off and hit a 619 for a big reaction from the crowd

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Bianca Belair

* Johnny Gargano defeated Aleister Black