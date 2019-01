WWE NXT Live Event Results From Riverside (1/25): Velveteen Dream Headlines, Horsewomen, Matt Riddle

Thanks to Jerry Walsh for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Riverside, California:

* Johnny Gargano defeated Tyler Bate

* Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae defeated NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Kona Reeves

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and The War Raiders defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

* The Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Adam Cole