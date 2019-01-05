WWE NXT Live Results From Atlanta, GA (1/4): Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa Team Up, Ricochet

The following results are from WWE NXT's Live Event in Atlanta, GA on January 4.

*Matt Riddle def. Adam Cole

*Kairi Sane & Xia Li def. Aliyah & Lacey Evans

*Keith Lee def. Dominic Dijakovic

*Brennan Williams def. Kona Reeves

*EC3& War Raiders def. The Undisputed Era

See Also WWE Reportedly Planning To Offer Big Developmental Deal Soon

*North American Title: Ricochet def. Shane Thorne

*UK Women's Title: Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair

*Aleister Black & Velveteen Dream def. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

We'll also have results available shortly after the WWE NXT Live event in Spartanburg, South Carolina this evening.