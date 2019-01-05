WWE NXT Live Results From Atlanta, GA (1/4): Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa Team Up, Ricochet

The following results are from WWE NXT's Live Event in Atlanta, GA on January 4.
*Matt Riddle def. Adam Cole
*Kairi Sane & Xia Li def. Aliyah & Lacey Evans
*Keith Lee def. Dominic Dijakovic
*Brennan Williams def. Kona Reeves
*EC3& War Raiders def. The Undisputed Era
*North American Title: Ricochet def. Shane Thorne
*UK Women's Title: Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair
*Aleister Black & Velveteen Dream def. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa
We'll also have results available shortly after the WWE NXT Live event in Spartanburg, South Carolina this evening.