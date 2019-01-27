WWE NXT Superstar To The Main Roster Soon?, Johnny Gargano's Championship Photoshoot, Finn Balor

- Above is video from new WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano's first championship photoshoot.

- WWE has a poll asking fans if Finn Balor can defeat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble tonight. As of this writing, 68% voted, "Yes! It's time to reclaim the championship he never lost." The rest went with, "No! The Beast will conquer once again."

- There is speculation on Aleister Black being called up to the main roster soon. Some fans felt like Black gave a farewell to the brand after last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" post-show brawl, which you can see below. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Black has been discussed for a main roster call-up for months now.