WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

By Marc Middleton | January 26, 2019

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

NXT Title Match
Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women's Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match
The War Raiders' Hanson & Rowe vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly (c)

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

