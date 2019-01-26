WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The War Raiders' Hanson & Rowe vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly (c)

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno