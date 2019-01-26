WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Pre-show Video, HHH Hypes Takeover, Champions Defend At Rumble Axxess

- Above is the WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Pre-show video with Charly Caruso, Pat McAfee, Sam Roberts and Sarah Schreiber.

- WWE held two title matches at the Royal Rumble Axxess session today from the Phoenix Convention Center. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained his title over Wolfgang and NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm retained her title over Rhea Ripley.

- Triple H took to Twitter before "Takeover: Phoenix" and said NXT is ready to take over Royal Rumble weekend. He wrote, "Each #NXTTakeOver is an opportunity to showcase the talent of our @WWENXT Superstars, production staff, and @WWEPC coaches. It's almost time to TAKE OVER #RoyalRumble weekend"

